Elaine Guerin

GUERIN (KERRY) On Thursday, 25th April 2024, Elaine, peacefully passed away after an illness bravely borne in the tender and loving care of her family and the staff at The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin. Predeceased by her loving father Johnny, sorely missed by her loving mother Eileen, dearly beloved sister of Shane, Alan, Norma and Aoife. Adored Auntie to Shauna, Caoimhe, Ella, Godson Tommy, Darragh and Jack. Will also be greatly missed by her brother-in-law Bernard and her dear friend Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts and uncles, grand-aunt, relatives, work colleagues at University Hospital Kerry, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday, 28th April, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Elaine’s funeral cortege will depart her family residence at 11:00am Monday (29th April) for her Requiem Mass at 12 noon, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private on Monday morning. Elaine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore. For anyone who wishes to leave a message of sympathy, they can do so using the condolences section below.

“You lived for those who loved you, and those who loved you will always remember you”