Eilish Twomey, Inches, Rathmore and Glebe Lodge, Castleisland.

On September 17th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Timmy and Mary, nephew Dara and brother-in-law Frank. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Maura, brothers Denis and Tim, sister-in-law Mag, brother-in-law Danny, Denis's partner Louise, nephews Cian and Darren, nieces Niamh and Fiona, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at her home in Inches, Rathmore on Monday, 19th September, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmore, on Tuesday, 20th September, at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery Millstreet.