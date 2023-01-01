Eileen (Tildy) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea, Gortbee, Beaufort.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm

Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort where the Requiem Mass for Eileen Tildy O' Sullivan will take place at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Family Information: Eileen, beloved wife of Paddy & cherished mother of Michael, Joe, Susie & Irene.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many good friends.

May she rest in peace.

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.