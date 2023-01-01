Eileen (Tildy) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea, Gortbee, Beaufort.
Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm
Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort where the Requiem Mass for Eileen Tildy O' Sullivan will take place at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Family Information: Eileen, beloved wife of Paddy & cherished mother of Michael, Joe, Susie & Irene.
Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many good friends.
May she rest in peace.
Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Kerry TD says violence at Killarney direct provision centre is worryingJan 2, 2023 13:01
Michael Flatley spotted in RathmoreJan 1, 2023 15:01
Status yellow warning issued for KerryJan 2, 2023 13:01
No more than 3 of All-Ireland final winning team to start for KingdomJan 2, 2023 17:01
Six men due before court this morning in connection with Killarney stabbingsJan 3, 2023 09:01