Advertisement

Eileen (Tildy) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea.

Jan 3, 2023 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen (Tildy) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea.

Eileen (Tildy) O' Sullivan nee O' Shea, Gortbee, Beaufort.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm

Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort where the Requiem Mass for Eileen Tildy O' Sullivan will take place at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Family Information: Eileen, beloved wife of Paddy & cherished mother of Michael, Joe, Susie & Irene.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many good friends.

May she rest in peace.

Advertisement

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus