The death has occurred of EILEEN SULLIVAN

Direenavourig, Sneem

The death has occurred of EILEEN SULLIVAN of ENFIELD, MIDDLESEX and formerly of DIREENAVOURIG, SNEEM, CO. KERRY.

Eileen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving siblings Sheila, Mary and John, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Nora and Michael, brothers Mick, Paddy and Jer and sisters Bridie and Kathleen.

'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reception into Our Lady of Mount Carmel & Saint George R.C. Church, 45 London Rd, Enfield EN2 6DS on Tuesday, April 11th at 5.00p.m. followed by service at 6.30p.m.

After the service, there will be a gathering in Enfield Cricket Club, 9 Lincoln Rd, Enfield EN1 2RY.

Reception into St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Wednesday, 12th April, at 7.30p.m. followed by prayers.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Thursday, April 13th, at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Eileen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.