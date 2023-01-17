Jan 18, 2023 15:01

EILEEN O'SULLIVAN NÉE O'SULLIVAN CAHERAGH CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF BALLYGREE CASTLEISLAND AND BEAUFORT REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON THURSDAY EVENING FROM 5PM TO 7PM . REMOVAL FROM HER RESIDENCE AT CAHERAGH ON FRIDAY MORNING AT 10/30AM ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM . BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN ST. MICHAEL'S CEMETERY KILLEENTIERNA CURROW . REQUIEM MASS FOR EILEEN O’ SULLIVAN NEE O’ SULLIVAN WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON CHURCHSERVICES.TV