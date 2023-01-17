Advertisement

EILEEN O'SULLIVAN NÉE O'SULLIVAN

Jan 18, 2023 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
CAHERAGH CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF BALLYGREE CASTLEISLAND AND BEAUFORT

REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON THURSDAY EVENING FROM 5PM TO 7PM .

REMOVAL FROM HER RESIDENCE AT CAHERAGH ON FRIDAY MORNING AT 10/30AM ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM .

BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN ST. MICHAEL'S CEMETERY KILLEENTIERNA CURROW .

REQUIEM MASS FOR EILEEN O’ SULLIVAN NEE O’ SULLIVAN WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON CHURCHSERVICES.TV

