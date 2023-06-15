Eileen O'Grady née Daly, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway & Ballinskelligs.
Eileen passed peacefully on Wednesday the 14th of June, 2023, in her 98th year surrounded by her loving family and wonderful staff in Garbally View Nursing Home, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her husband Dan Grady, her sister Carmel Leddy and brother John Daly. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Donal (Galway), Rachella O’Donnell (Wexford), Gerard (Mallorca), Sean (Ballinasloe), Lyola Greaney (Headford), grandchildren Ciara, Maeve, Daniel, Anna-Sophia, Cian, Kate, Joseph and Fionn, great-grandchildren Eoin, Savannah, Lottie, Willow, Eden, Danny and Harry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Eileen will repose in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe (H53 HK15), on Thursday, the 15th of June, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Michael's Church, Dungegan,
http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs
Eileen's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
1 Kerry change for Louth showdownJun 16, 2023 08:06
Community representative rejects governments assertion that Cahersiveen Garda Station operates 24/7Jun 15, 2023 13:06
Gardaí investigating all circumstances following discovery of man’s body in TraleeJun 15, 2023 09:06
An Post considering closing Listowel delivery service unitJun 16, 2023 08:06
Detention period extended for man arrested in Kerry and West Cork organised crime probeJun 15, 2023 17:06