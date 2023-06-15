Eileen O'Grady née Daly, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway & Ballinskelligs.

Eileen passed peacefully on Wednesday the 14th of June, 2023, in her 98th year surrounded by her loving family and wonderful staff in Garbally View Nursing Home, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her husband Dan Grady, her sister Carmel Leddy and brother John Daly. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Donal (Galway), Rachella O’Donnell (Wexford), Gerard (Mallorca), Sean (Ballinasloe), Lyola Greaney (Headford), grandchildren Ciara, Maeve, Daniel, Anna-Sophia, Cian, Kate, Joseph and Fionn, great-grandchildren Eoin, Savannah, Lottie, Willow, Eden, Danny and Harry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Eileen will repose in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe (H53 HK15), on Thursday, the 15th of June, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry (V23 HR64) for prayers at 8.30pm. Eileen's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry. Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on

http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.