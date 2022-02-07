Eileen O'Donoghue, Tearmann Lodge, Rathmore and late of Bedford, Listowel
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for Eileen, being celebrated 11.30am. live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. Family flowers only,please. Donations, if desired, to Tearmann Lodge, Rathmore or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry,Listowel.
Family Information:
Predeceased by her loving parents Nora and Danny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Noreen, Margaret,Dan, Micheal,Matt, Annemarie,Mary, Denis,Nick and John,sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and all the wonderful carers in Tearmann Lodge, Rathmore.
