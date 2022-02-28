Eileen O’Connell (nee Carmody), Doonard Lower, and formerly of Chapel St. and Tarmons House, Tarbert Co. Kerry.

March 4th 2022 (unexpectedly) at Doonard Lower, Tarbert.

Eileen, beloved wife of William (Wim).

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary (nee Stack) and brothers John, Peter and Finbar.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, sons Jeremiah, Michael and Philip, daughter Mary, brothers Mícheál, Bishop Eddie, Brendan, Maurice, Paschal, Noel and Martin, sisters Sheila and Sr. Mary, daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Joseph, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Jeremiah’s Residence, Chapel St. , Tarbert (V31X966) on this Sunday evening from 6pm-8pm. Removal on Monday at 10am to The Shannon Crematorium for service at 12 noon.

House strictly private on Monday please.