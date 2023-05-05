Eileen Moriarty (née Daly), Fenit, Tralee, died peacefully on 3th May 2023, in the excellent care of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her brother Jeremiah and her sister Nora. Sadly missed by her loving family, her son Michael and her daughter Elizabeth, her sisters Maureen and Ann, her extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday, 7th May 2023, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral cortège arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill, on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalth Na Mara Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee