Eileen (Monty) Moriarty née O'Leary, Ownagarry, Killorglin and formerly of Currow.
Eileen passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on February 25th 2023
Sadly missed by her loving husband Monty, son John, daughter-in-law Lucy, dearly loved grandchildren Caragh & Laura, brothers Diarmaid, Sean & Dan Joe, sisters Peg, Mary & Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (Feb. 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5pm - 7pm.
Removal from her residence Wednesday morning (March 1st) arriving to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Eileen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
