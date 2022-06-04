Eileen McAvoy (née Hayes), Hammersmith, UK and Marian Terrace, Fenit, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at her residence in Marian Terrace, Fenit, Tralee, Co. Kerry, on Wednesday, 8th June 2022, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral cortege arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill, on Thursday 9th June, at 10.40am for 11.00am

Requiem Mass (live streamed on churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill). Burial afterwards in Réalth Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the 'Irish Cancer Society' (see link below).

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Eileen passed away peacefully at her home in Hammersmith on 23rd May 2022, in the loving company of her niece Aine and grandniece Aruna. She is predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her daughter Judy, adored grandsons Simon and Peter and their wives and partners Meghan and Claire, cherished great grandsons Rory and Peadar, her beloved Aruna, brother, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, good friends and kind neighbours both in Hammersmith and Fenit