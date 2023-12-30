Eileen (Eily) Curtin, Ballymacadam, Castleisland.

Peacefully, on December 29th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Hannah and her brother-in-law Mossie. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving nephew Billy and his wife Geraldine, nieces Anne, Eileen and her husband Brendan, her adored grandnephews and grandnieces Gearóid, Ronan, Paul, Aoife and Ella, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening (Jan 1st) from 4.30pm to 6pm. The funeral will depart the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland