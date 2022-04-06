Eileen Buckley nee O'Mahony

Counguilla Scartaglen and formerly of Ranaleen Currow.

Funeral Details: Reposing at her residence in Counguilla, Scartaglen on Friday from 3.30pm until 7.30pm

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 10.30am. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglen.