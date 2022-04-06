Advertisement

Eileen Buckley nee O'Mahony

Apr 7, 2022 16:04 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Buckley nee O'Mahony

Eileen Buckley nee O'Mahony

Counguilla  Scartaglen and formerly of Ranaleen  Currow.

Funeral Details: Reposing at her residence in Counguilla, Scartaglen on Friday from 3.30pm until 7.30pm

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 10.30am. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglen.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus