Eddie Mc Carthy

Eddie McCarthy Late of Ballyfinane, Firies and formerly England

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral home Firies on Friday 11th February between 7 and 8pm followed by Rosary for family and close friends. Funeral cortege for Eddie will arrive at St Carthage church Kitallagh on Saturday at 10:50am. Followed by 11 o'clock mass, burial will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Donations in Lieu to Firies/ Ballyhar GAA.

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director Firies

Family Information: (Late of Aer Lingus). McCarthy Edward(Eddie) Surrey, England and formerly of Ballyfinane, Firies, Co. Kerry, on January 10th, died peacefully at St Peter's Hospital, Surrey. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ina (nee Sheehy) and loving father of Michael, Anna and Eamonn.

Deeply mourned by his loving family, devoted grandad to Liam, Jack, Eoghan and Emily and son in law Michael. Dearly loved brother of Norah and Eileen, pre deceased by Shelia, Mary, Bridget and Ann. Brothers in law Mossie and Michael. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Live Streams - Castlemaine parishhttps://castlemaineparish.com.