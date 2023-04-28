Eddie Kelly, Knockadireen, Duagh. Peacefully, on April 29th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Eddie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Jeremiah, daughters Kathryn and Helen, daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Sean and Mike, grandchildren Eoghan, Ruairí, Donnacha, Conor, Rían and Clodagh, sisters Eileen, Rita and Mary, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eddie being celebrated at 1.00 p.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.