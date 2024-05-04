Dr. Noel (Daniel) Kissane, Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Clounamon, Ballylongford. Peacefully on May 1st at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Cis and his sister Eily.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Thomas and John, sister Sr Mary Eithne, nieces especially Siobhan, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friend Dymphna, neighbours especially Kevin and Caroline, large circle of friends and former colleagues from the National Library of Ireland.

May he Rest in Peace.

Noel will repose at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Blackrock (A94 X308) on Monday, 6th May 2024, from 3pm – 5pm. His funeral mass with take place on Tuesday, 7th May 2024, at The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Johnstown, Killiney at 10am. Burial will take place at Kilconly Cemetery, Co. Kerry at approx. 4.30pm.

For those who cannot attend Noel’s requiem mass, you may view it live by clicking here.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Dublin Simon Community.