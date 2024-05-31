Advertisement
Sport

Crotta crowned County Hurling League champions

May 31, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrysport
Crotta crowned County Hurling League champions
Share this article

Crotta O'Neill's are Credit Union County Senior Hurling League champions.

The Division 1 Final saw them overcome Kilmoyley 1-12 to 14 points.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Advertisement

Mike spoke to Crotta manager Brendan Mahony

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry team named for Meath outing
Advertisement
Kerry FC at Cobh tonight
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council advising people of small slippage in mid-Kerry
Kerry Airport made operating profit of over €1.1 million last year
Kerry FC at Cobh tonight
Senior women looking to pick up first points in Euro qualifying
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus