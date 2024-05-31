Crotta crowned County Hurling League champions

Crotta O'Neill's are Credit Union County Senior Hurling League champions.
The Division 1 Final saw them overcome Kilmoyley 1-12 to 14 points.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Mike spoke to Crotta manager Brendan Mahony
