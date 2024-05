Kerry team named for Meath outing; Royals unchanged

The Kerry team for Round 2 of the Sam Maguire Cup shows 3 changes from the previous outing.

The Kingdom, away to Meath at 2 on Sunday, bring in Dylan Casey, Mike Breen and Cillian Burke for Dara Moynihan, Tadhg Morley and Paul Murphy

Team:

1 Shane Ryan

2 Dylan Casey

3 Jason Foley

4 Tom O’Sullivan

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich

6 Mike Breen

7 Gavin White

8 Diarmuid O’Connor

9 Joe O’Connor

10 Tony Brosnan

11 Paudie Clifford

12 Cillian Burke

13 David Clifford

14 Seán O’Shea

15 Paul Geaney

Subs:

16 Shane Murphy

17 Dara Moynihan

18 Tadhg Morley

19 Paul Murphy

20 Seán O’Brien

21 Adrian Spillane

22 Barry Dan O’Sullivan

23 Killian Spillane

24 Darragh Roche

25 Armin Heinrich

26 Dylan Geaney

Meath are unchanged from their loss to Louth.

Billy Hogan

Donal Keogan, Adam O’Neill, Ronan Ryan

Harry O’Higgins, Darragh Campion, Sean Coffey

Ronan Jones and Cian McBride

Ciaran Caulfield, Cillian O’Sullivan, Cathal Hickey

James Conlon, Mathew Costello, Eoghan Frayne