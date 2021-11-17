Dr. George Rice (Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly Tralee, Co. Kerry) on 15th November 2021 (peacefully) in the tender care of his family and the exceptional staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Adored husband of Helene and cherished father of Tara.

George could light up a room with his warmth and wit. He will be forever missed by his heartbroken wife and daughter, his devoted parents Kathleen and George and his loving siblings John, Nóra and Tomás. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law Maurice, Flemming and Frank, sisters-in-law Terri, Mairead, Danielle and Charlotte, father-in-law Jørgen and by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Ireland and Denmark.

His grace and fortitude will always be remembered by everyone who knew him.

Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, on Saturday (November 20th) at 10 o'clock (Covid restrictions apply) followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation.

For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following Church link:

https://glasnevinparish.ie/mass-times/webcam-our-lady-of-dolours/