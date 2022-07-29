Doreen Keane nee Nolan of Killeen Woods, Oakpark, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (2nd August) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Doreen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear sister of Billy and the late Denis (Nolan).

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews John, Liam & William, nieces Maeve, Ciara & Louise, grand nephews, grand nieces, sister-in-law Margaret, relatives and many friends.