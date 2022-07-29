Advertisement

Doreen Keane nee Nolan

Jul 31, 2022 13:07 By receptionradiokerry
Doreen Keane nee Nolan

Doreen Keane nee Nolan of Killeen Woods, Oakpark, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (2nd August) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Doreen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear sister of Billy and the late Denis (Nolan).

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews John, Liam & William, nieces Maeve, Ciara & Louise, grand nephews, grand nieces, sister-in-law Margaret, relatives and many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus