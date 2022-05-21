Dora Moriarty née Landers, Main St., Annascaul.

On the 21st of May 2022 peacefully at her home Dora, wife of the late Jackie. Sadly missed by her loving son Seán, daughters Mary and Anne, brother John, grandchildren Sarah, Cian, Eoin, Anna, Jack, Abbie and Pádraig, daughter in law Áine, sons in law Seán and Andrew, sisters in law Kitty and Margaret, nephew Shane, nieces Helen, Catherine and Lorraine, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home in Main St., Annascaul on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Thursday morning for 11 a.m., Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle

mobile camera tab. followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery all in accordance and within HSE Covid guidelines.