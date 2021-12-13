Donie Sheehy, Clogharesta, Hawley Park and formerly of Balloonagh Estate and Old Golf Links Road, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association (www.iwa.ie/donate) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved son of the late Donie and Teasy (Tarrant) and dear brother of Bridie, Markie, Teresa, Debra and the late Paudie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, Danielle, Dan & Jake, Karen, Paul & Bowie, Alan & Marie, his aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

