Donal O'Connor, Coolegrane, Brosna. Peacefully at home, on April 26th 2023, in the presence and care of his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Flynn), his son Daniel, daughter Bridget, daughter-in-law Louise, his adored granddaughter Erin, brother John, sisters Mary, Joan and Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Danny and Mary, brothers Eddie and Denis, nephews Denis and Patrick. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10.30am, arriving to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna. The Mass will be live-streamed on the St Carthage's Church Facebook Page . Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home