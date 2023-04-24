Advertisement

Diana O' Mahony.

Apr 25, 2023 16:04 By receptionradiokerry
Diana O' Mahony, Caherhayes Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday evening (April 26th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem Mass for Diana O' Mahony will take place on Thursday (April 27th ) at 11 o clock,  in the The Church of the Assumption  Abbeyfeale.  Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, Templeglantine.

Family Flowers only Please.

Rest In Peace

