Dermot O'Sullivan late of Ardshanavooly, Killarney, and Gortamullen Kenmare.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Fuschia Ward, St Columbanus Home, Killarney. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Paul, Derry and David. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Barbara, Denise and Fiona, his much loved grandchildren Megan, Luke, Kate and Ciara and his great granddaughter Ava, his sisters Breda and Maureen and brother John, brother-in-law Bill, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his brother Michael.

"May Dermot Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Dermot will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers by request, donations if desired to The Alzheimers Association.