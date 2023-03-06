Dermot Griffin , Buncurrig, Ballyheigue

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Wednesday (March 8th), from 5.30pm -7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Dermot Griffin will take place on Thursday (March 9th), at 11am in St. Mary Church Ballyheigue.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ballyheigue.

Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home Ballyheigue. (Tel 086 8328436)