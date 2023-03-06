Advertisement

Dermot Griffin

Mar 7, 2023 14:03 By receptionradiokerry
Dermot Griffin

Dermot Griffin , Buncurrig, Ballyheigue

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on  Wednesday (March 8th),  from 5.30pm -7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Dermot Griffin will take place on Thursday (March 9th),  at 11am  in St. Mary Church Ballyheigue.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ballyheigue.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home Ballyheigue. (Tel 086 8328436)

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus