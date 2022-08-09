Dermot (Diarmuid) O’Connor of Ballingowan, Tralee, peacefully on 8th August 2022, beloved husband of the late Betty (died December 2021), dearest father of Paud, Kevin, Elma and Noreen and brother of the late Tommy, Mairéad and Séamus.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Bríd, Eilish, Cormac, Orla, Dara, Diarmuid, Enda and Padraig, sons-in-law Maurice and Patrick, daughters-in-law Margo and Mary Ellen, brother-in-law Mund, sisters-in-law Bridie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (August 10th) from 6 to 8.30 pm.

Advertisement

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Dermot will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.