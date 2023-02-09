Denis Switzer
Lisdara, Oakpark, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7.00PM to 8.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.40AM for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Denis will be livestreamed on the following link
Special Requests: House Private Please
Denis passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
He is pre-deceased by his parents Maurice and Stella, his brothers Frank, Johnny and Tommy and his sisters Sr. Reenie and Sr. Anita. Denis is the beloved husband of Rose and cherished father of Maurice and Doreen. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Timothy, Sineád, Donncha, Stephen and Rosemarie, great-grandchildren Millie, Alison and Zoe, sister Celia, daughter-in-law Helena, son-in-law Martin, grand daughter-in-law Rebecca, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
