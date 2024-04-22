Denis O'Sullivan (John Patrick) Droum, Tahilla, Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on April 21st, at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents John Patrick & Christena.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Pat, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday, April 23rd from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla arriving at 7.00pm approx. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, on Wednesday, April 24th, at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Baile na hEaglaise (Tahilla) Cemetery. Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Denis' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.