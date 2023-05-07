Denis O'Shea, Comane, Glenbeigh, who passed away, peacefully at home, on the 7th of May 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, sons Kevin and Stephen, daughters Bernie and Clare, daughter-in-law Claire, Clare's partner Donncha, Stephen's partner Mary, grandchildren Lia, Ruairc, Aisling and Joseph. He will be sadly missed by his family, sisters Maureen, Peggy, Helen and Bridget, brothers Thomas and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Denis is predeceased by his parents DJ and Catherine O’Shea sister Nancy and brothers Patrick and Bertie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Monday, the 8th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Denis will take place at 11.30am in St. James' Church, Glenbeigh (live streamed on MCN Media St. James' Church, Glenbeigh) on Tuesday, 9th of May, with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit.