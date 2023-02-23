Denis O'Connor, Ballyfinnane, Firies.
Denis O'Connor passed away peacefully at his residence on the 23rd of February. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel and his sisters Betty, Nora and Josie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Dermot, daughter Siobhan, sons Gerard and Tomas, his grandchildren Dearbhail, Keith, Anna, Frances and Lan and his extended family and friends.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Reposing at Eamonn O'Connor's Funeral Home Firies Friday evening the 24th between 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortege for Denis O'Connor will arrive at the Church of St Carthage Church, Kiltallagh, Ballyfinnane on Saturday morning 25th at 10:20am, followed by 10:30 mass live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial will take place afterwards in Adjoining cemetery.
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral director 086-6025457.
