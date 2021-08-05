Denis O' Leary

Ranelagh, Dublin and late of West End Rathmore
Denis' Funeral Cortege will leave O' Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 09th August, travelling by the West End of Rathmore to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore for Requiem Mass at 11:30 a.m, Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, and In the interest of public health, a private Funeral Mass will take place. The Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie
Denis, dear brother of Donal, Maureen (Charlton) and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins Sean Óg and Gráinne, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
