Denis O' Leary

Aug 6, 2021 15:08 By receptionradiokerry
Denis O' Leary

Ranelagh, Dublin and late of West End Rathmore

Denis' Funeral Cortege will leave O' Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 09th August, travelling by the West End of Rathmore to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore for Requiem Mass at 11:30 a.m, Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, and In the interest of public health, a private Funeral Mass will take place. The Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

 

Denis, dear brother of Donal, Maureen (Charlton) and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins Sean Óg and Gráinne, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

 

