Denis McEnery, Dromin House, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.

Unexpectedly, on December 31st, 2022, at his home. Beloved brother of the late Thomas, Joseph and Kathleen. Denis will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marie, son Thomas, daughters Miriam and Anne Maria, sons-in-law Martin and Niall, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Sinéad, Róisín, Ultan, Iarlaith and Eimear, sister Nora Norris (Tipperary), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Denis being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.