Denis J. Reen, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Barbara and adored father of Frank, John, Julianne, Bairbre & Emily. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jessica, Clodagh, Saoirse, Jack, Charlie, Donnacha, Saibh, J.J., Eamonn, Darragh & Denis Ógie, brothers Derry, Frank & John, sisters Eileen, Annabelle & Peggy, sons-in-law Enda & Ruairí, daughters-in-law Caitlin & Eimear, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Denis will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (21st February) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
