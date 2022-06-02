Denis Fleming

Advertisement

Jun 4, 2022 08:06 By receptionradiokerry
Barna, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 7pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes , Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents Denis and Kitty and brother-in-law Neily Cahill.

Denis will be sadly missed by his sister Joan (Knockahehane, Headford), relatives, neighbours and friends.

