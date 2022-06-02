Denis Fleming

Barna, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 7pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes , Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents Denis and Kitty and brother-in-law Neily Cahill.

Advertisement

Denis will be sadly missed by his sister Joan (Knockahehane, Headford), relatives, neighbours and friends.