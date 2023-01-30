Denis (Dinny) Garvey, late of Carhan Rd, Cahersiveen and formerly of Kilbarrack, Dublin and Kimego West, Cahersiveen.

Peacefully, and in the most generous and loving care of the staff at Valentia Hospital, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Sarah. Sadly missed by his sons Liam, Brendan, Denis and Andrew, his daughters in law Eileen, Rachel, Elizabeth and Deirdre, his grandchildren Julia and Tristan, his only surviving sister Sheila. Also predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Jack and Mike. Also very sadly missed by his many devoted nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daly's funeral home on Friday February 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Daly's funeral home on Saturday morning, February 4th, at 10.30am to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin Cemetery, "Over the Water" Cahersiveen.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital, Farranreagh, Valentia or St Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.