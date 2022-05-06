Denis (Densie) Leen Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee and formerly of Stacks Mountain Kilflynn, Co.Kerry

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 6.30 pm., to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Tuesday at 10.40 am., for 11.00 am., Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Private Please.

Family Information

Denis (formerly of Stacks Mountain, Kilflynn), beloved husband of Kathleen, cherished father of Timothy, Patrick and Denis Jnr and brother of the late Dan and Timmy.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family – his wife, sons, grandchildren Ella and Ava, daughter-in-law Rose, nephew Paul, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace