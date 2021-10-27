Denis ‘De’ Downing, Derryleigh, Blackwater, Kenmare and London.
Beloved son of Anna (nee O' Donoghue) and the late John. Loving brother of Marion, Martina, Angela, Brenda, Carmel and Deirdre. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his mother, sisters, brothers-in-law, Mike, Brian, Roger and Graham, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, very kind neighbours and his many good friends in both Ireland and London.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.
Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for requiem mass at 11am.
Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com
Followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.
