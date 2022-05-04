Denis Collins, Churchtown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Denis passed away, peacefully at home, on Thursday, 5th May 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Benny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Ellen, sons Denis, John & Leo, daughters Catherine & Helena, daughters-in-law Melanie, Sarah, Sofie, & Claire, sons-in-law Eoin & Arthur and his adored grandchildren, brother John, sisters Margaret, Teresa & Noran, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Friday (6th May) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday (7th May) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Burial immediately after in Templeathea Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

House Private

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please – donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society