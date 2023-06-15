Denis C. Teahan, Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Denis passed away peacefully at home in his beloved Cromane on Thursday, June 15th 2023, surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne. Denis is predeceased by his parents Maureen & Denny and his sisters Mary & Katie. Denis will be loved and missed every day by his wife Angela, daughter Katie, son James, son-in-law Ian, sisters Sheila, Helen & Norah, brother-in-law Michael, niece Máirín, nephews Micheál & Liam & their partners Ryan & Lauren, his amazing supportive colleagues, relatives, neighbours & many friends. His love and beautiful soul will be with us forever

Reposing Friday evening (June 16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning (June 17th) to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilg Réalt na Mara Cromane.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

(mobile camera)

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to

The Kerry branch of the Irish Cancer Society or Valentia Lifeboat

A special word of thanks to Dr. Claire O'Brien, Dr. Mags Clifford & Deirdre Dorgan for their exceptional care and kindness.

The Teahan family very much appreciate your support at this difficult time.