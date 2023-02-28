Denis Boland, Fahan, Ventry whose remains will repose Sunday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30.p.m.

Remains to arrive at Ventry Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m Requiem Mass for followed by interment for Denis Boland in Ventry Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative care UHK

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral directors Dingle