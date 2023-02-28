Denis Boland, Fahan, Ventry whose remains will repose Sunday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30.p.m.
Remains to arrive at Ventry Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m Requiem Mass for followed by interment for Denis Boland in Ventry Cemetery afterwards.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative care UHK
Advertisement
Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral directors Dingle
Recommended
Gardaí carrying out enquiries after Kerry man was confronted by groupMar 1, 2023 09:03
Train on Dublin/Cork/Tralee line nearly derailed due to blatant disregard for rulesFeb 28, 2023 13:02
New report finds one in five commercial properties in Listowel vacantMar 3, 2023 17:03
Events today to commemorate 100th anniversary of Kerry Civil War atrocitiesMar 4, 2023 11:03
Killarney hotel achieves Best Employer CertificationMar 3, 2023 13:03