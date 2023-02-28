Advertisement

Denis Boland

Mar 4, 2023 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Denis Boland

Denis Boland, Fahan, Ventry whose remains will repose Sunday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30.p.m.

Remains to arrive at Ventry Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m  Requiem Mass for  followed by interment for Denis Boland in Ventry Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative care UHK

Advertisement

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral directors Dingle

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus