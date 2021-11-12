Deirdre O'Connor, 53 Halstead Ave, Yonkers, New York and late of Doon Road, Ballybunion.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Deirdre being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
House strictly Private.
The family have asked that people refrain from handshaking outside the Church.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, her mother Mary, brothers Denny, Billy, Maurice and John, sisters Nora and Margaret, uncles, aunts, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends in Ireland and New York.
