Advertisement

Declan Ryan

Apr 23, 2024 08:00 By receptionradiokerry
Declan Ryan

Declan Ryan of Sackville, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening, Wednesday April 24th, from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Declan Ryan will be celebrated at 11am 

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Advertisement

Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus