Declan Ryan of Sackville, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening, Wednesday April 24th, from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Declan Ryan will be celebrated at 11am

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.