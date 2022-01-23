David O'Shea, Springfield Lodge, Rookery Close, Killarney.

Formerly of Turrenafersh, Blackwater, Kenmare. Suddenly, in the care of the Dialysis Unit, Kerry University Hospital, Tralee. Beloved husband of Kay. Loving father of Caroline, Colette and Áine and cherished grandad of Conor, Aaron, Daniel and Sarah-Louise. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, his son-in-law John O'Donoghue, sisters Mary and Julie, brothers Dan and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Catherine, his twin brother Jim and younger brother Jackie.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm

followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass for David O’Shea will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am,

burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request,

Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House Strictly Private Please.