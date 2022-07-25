David Osborne Doora, Portmagee, Reposing in Dalys Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Monday 25th July from 7-8pm. Private cremation to take place on Wednesday 27th July in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No Flowers please donations if desired to the Muckross Ward University hospital kerry`
Family Information
David Osborne, Doora, Portmagee. Peacefully at UHK, on 22nd July 2022. Sadly missed by his wife Brenda, children Martin, Linda, and Julie, their partners and children, sisters Pat and Hazel, and brother Michael, and all his family.
