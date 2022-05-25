DAVID DAUBER PRENDIVILLE
CORDAL WEST CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF 150 MAIN STREET CASTLEISLAND
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.
Removal from his daughter Maggie's residence at Cordal West at 11.30am on Saturday morning arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon .
Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Tangney's Funeral Home. a
Advertisement
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Recommended
Councillors advised against oversharing at meeting held in DingleMay 26, 2022 13:05
Funeral on Saturday of Tralee man who died in stabbing incidentMay 26, 2022 13:05
Killarney councillor denies hospitality sector is price-gougingMay 25, 2022 13:05
Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presenceMay 26, 2022 13:05
Gardaí investigating circumstances of gang attack video in KillarneyMay 26, 2022 09:05