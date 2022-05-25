DAVID DAUBER PRENDIVILLE

CORDAL WEST CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF 150 MAIN STREET CASTLEISLAND

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his daughter Maggie's residence at Cordal West at 11.30am on Saturday morning arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon .

Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Tangney's Funeral Home. a

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace