David Commane London and formerly of Haigs Terrace, Tralee
Requiem Mass for David on Saturday 12th in the Immaculate Conception Church Rathass, Tralee
followed by burial in the nearby Old Rath, Cemetery
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
