David Commane

Feb 9, 2022 16:02 By receptionradiokerry
David Commane  London and formerly of Haigs Terrace, Tralee

Requiem Mass for David on Saturday 12th in the Immaculate Conception Church Rathass, Tralee

followed by burial in the nearby Old Rath, Cemetery

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

