The death has occurred of

Dano Dennehy, Ballydesmond Village and Castleisland Motor Factors, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on April 24th 2024. Loving husband of Nora (née Walsh) and devoted father to Niall, Donal, Julie and Brenda.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Hannah Cunningham (Kanturk), grandchildren Charlotte, Cassandra, Colin, Millie, Oscar and Lyra, daughters-in-law Jayne and Triona, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Timmy Cunningham, John, Mike, Dan and Mark Walsh and their families, his work colleagues Liam, Denis, Tom and Micheal, relatives, kind neighbours and many great friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Friday (April 26th) from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Saturday (April 27th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.