Danny Hannon, The Square, Listowel.
Pre-deceased by his darling wife Eileen, dearly missed father of Maurice, Pat & Lesley-Anne and brother of Helena (Limerick) and the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his precious grandchildren who were the lights of his life, Erinna, Ashleigh, Clodagh, Lainey, Ella and Lewis, daughters-in-law Lita & Aoife, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Requiem Mass for Danny Hannon will be celebrated at 11.30am on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, streamed on www.listowelparish.com
followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Árd Cúram, Listowel or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Recommended
Kerry Lady nominated for World Swimmer Of The YearJan 16, 2022 17:01
39 empty dwellings in TraleeJan 17, 2022 09:01
Equivalent of nearly 5 full-time nurses needed to open remaining beds in Kerry community hospitalJan 17, 2022 09:01
Organiser apologises for comments at Tralee vigilJan 15, 2022 17:01
Four gardaí were assaulted in Kerry during 2020Jan 17, 2022 09:01