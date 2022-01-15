Danny Hannon, The Square, Listowel.

Pre-deceased by his darling wife Eileen, dearly missed father of Maurice, Pat & Lesley-Anne and brother of Helena (Limerick) and the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his precious grandchildren who were the lights of his life, Erinna, Ashleigh, Clodagh, Lainey, Ella and Lewis, daughters-in-law Lita & Aoife, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Danny Hannon will be celebrated at 11.30am on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, streamed on www.listowelparish.com

followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Árd Cúram, Listowel or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.