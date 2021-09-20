Daniel F (Danny) O' Mahony

Tureenclassaugh Knocknagree, Co. Cork.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on rathmoreparish.ie/Knocknagree
